Video Shows Brave Couple Tackle And Briefly Disarm Sydney Terrorist Before Being Killed

In newly released dashcam footage, a heroic older couple is seen trying to tackle the Sydney terrorists with their bare hands and disarm them in the moments before the massacre began.

The husband succeeded in briefly disarming the older terrorist, Sajid Akram, 50, before he recovered his weapon and shot and killed the couple.

The confrontation took place right before the terrorists began their shooting spree.

The couple has been identified as Boris and Sofia Gurman, H’yd, a Jewish couple who immigrated to Australia from Russia. They are survived by a son in his 30s.

The footage was published by 7NEWS Australia:

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)