Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Video Shows Brave Couple Tackle And Briefly Disarm Sydney Terrorist Before Being Killed

In newly released dashcam footage, a heroic older couple is seen trying to tackle the Sydney terrorists with their bare hands and disarm them in the moments before the massacre began.

The husband succeeded in briefly disarming the older terrorist, Sajid Akram, 50, before he recovered his weapon and shot and killed the couple.

The confrontation took place right before the terrorists began their shooting spree.

The couple has been identified as Boris and Sofia Gurman, H’yd, a Jewish couple who immigrated to Australia from Russia. They are survived by a son in his 30s.

The footage was published by 7NEWS Australia:

 

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“The IDF Doesn’t Want Chareidim; It Wants to Re‑Educate Them,” Noam Chairman Says

Israeli To Police At Sydney Massacre: “Shoot Them; If You Don’t, I Will”

FBI Busts Radical Pro-Palestinian Terror Cell Accused of Planning New Year’s Eve Bombings in L.A.

Yiddish-Speaking Chareidi Toddler Found Wandering At 2:00AM Near Ramala, Reunited With Family

Anti-Israel False Flag Conspiracies Spread Online After Deadly Chanukah Shooting in Sydney

ASIO Probed Sydney Terrorist For ISIS Ties Years Before Chanukah Massacre

Terrorists Who Killed 15 at Chanukah Celebration in Sydney Identified as Pakistani Father and Son

HY’D: Second Chabad Shliach Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack Identified As Rabbi Yaakov HaLevi Levitin HY”D

🚨 CHANUKAH TERROR: SHOOTING ATTACK IN AUSTRALIA KILLS AT LEAST 16, INCLUDING TWO CHABAD SHLUCHIM

HY’D: Reuven Morrison Identified As Victim Of Sydney Chanukah Massacre