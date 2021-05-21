BREAKING: Serious Crash On Route 42 In South Fallsburg; Multiple Critical Patients

Three people are in critical condition after a head-on crash in South Fallsburg, Friday afternoon.

Catskills Hatzolah, MobileMedics and Fallsburg Fire Department all responded to the crash at around 12:00PM in front of Skolya Bungalow Colony.

Victims were pinned in the vehicle, and extrication was needed to remove them.

There are three critical patients, one of whom is in traumatic arrest.

Three Medevacs have landed to airlift the victims.

DEVELOPING STORY

