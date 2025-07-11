Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: Reb Yitzchok Tzvi Klein, A”H, Niftar After Devastating Elevator Accident


YWN regrets to inform you of the untimely and heartbreaking petira of Reb Yitzchok Tzvi Klein, a”h, who was critically injured in a horrific elevator accident earlier this week at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley.

Reb Yitzchok Tzvi A”H was in his high twenties, a young man full of life and promise. Despite the tireless efforts of Rockland Hatzolah and hospital teams, and the heartfelt tefillos of Yidden around the world, he was sadly niftar on Friday morning from his injuries.

He was known as a warm, ehrliche Yid with a gentle spirit and a kind word for everyone. He leaves behind his devoted wife and grieving family. The couple had no children.

The Levaya will take place Friday at approximately 12:30PM  at the Monsey Beis HaChaim on Brick Church Road.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes.

