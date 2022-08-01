CATSKILLS: Two Overturned Vehicles In Just A Few Minutes [PHOTOS]

Emergency personnel including Catskills Hatzolah responded to two different accidents involving overturned vehicles – just minutes apart from each other.

Thankfully, neither incident had victims with any life-threatening injuries.

A photo of one of the accidents appears to show a car with bald tires. People should use this as a learning experience, and have their tires checked.

The first accident was in Fallsburg on Riverside Drive (Prison Road).

The second accident was in Liberty on Twin Bridge Road and Old Monticello Road.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)