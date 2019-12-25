Fatal Stabbing In Jerusalem, Police Arrest Suspect, Circumstances Unknown





A 50-year old man was murdered in Har Choma in Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack apparently happened in the stabbed man’s house while it was undergoing renovation and the background is believed to be criminal although the circumstances behind the stabbing are not yet clear. The man managed to call out for help before he lost consciousness.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and found him unconscious in a stairwell of a building with deep stab wounds on his upper body. He wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

The paramedics began CPR and other resuscitation methods and evacuated him to Shaarei Tzedek hospital in critical condition.

He was Niftar shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Israel Police say they have arrested a suspect, a man who lives near the neighborhood.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







