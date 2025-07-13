Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Tried to Assassinate Iranian President Pezeshkian During First Days of War

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks to navy officials, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was lightly injured during the Israel-Iran war last month, the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Israeli strikes targeted a session of the Supreme National Security Council held in a building in western Tehran on June 16. The meeting was attended by Pezeshkian, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian judiciary, and other senior officials.

The report added that Israel aimed six bombs at the entrances and exits to the building to prevent escape, in a similar method to the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Narallah in Beirut last year.

However, Pezeshkian and the other officials managed to escape through an emergency exit.

Iranian security is investigating if a mole had been planted in the highest echelons in Iran in the wake of Israel’s detailed knowledge about the top-secret meeting.

