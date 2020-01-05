MORE HATE: Three More Incidents In Crown Heights, One More In Flatbush





There were additional anti-Semitic incidents in Crown Heights and Flatbush over Shabbos and Sunday morning. Three in Crown Heights and one in Flatbush.

The following are what took place:

INCIDENT 1: On Shabbos afternoon at around 2:00PM in Crown Heights, a black man walked down New York Ave near Carroll Street and began screaming “Hitler did not kill enough of you in the gas chambers”.

INCIDENT 2: CrownHeights.info reports that the same black male suspect got into a verbal altercation with a Jewish man on President Street after demanding the Jewish man move aside for him. As the altercation heated up and the Jew refused to back down, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the victim.

INCIDENT 3: On Motzei Shabbos at around 10:00PM, a black man on a bike began hurling anti-Semitic slurs at Jews walking on Lamont Ct between Empire Blvd and Lefferts Ave. Crown Heights Shomrim canvassed the area, but the suspect had already fled.

INCIDENT 4 (FLATBUSH): A woman in a vehicle began taking photos of Rabbi Reisman’s SHul on Avenue S and East 22nd Street on Sunday morning. Two Jewish men were watching her from the sidewalk, when she made the “Heil Hitler” sign to them. She then opened her window and shouted some choice words at them.

On Motzei Shabbos YWN reported about two other incidents, one in Far Rockaway, Queens, where a black man spit in the face of a Jewish woman and yelled anti-Semitic slurs at her outside a yeshiva, and another incident in Flatbush, where 3 black teens threatened to punch a Kosher store manager in the face and yelled anti-Semitic slurs at him.

