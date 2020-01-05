Fundraiser Launched for Victims of Monsey Attack





By Mendel Super for Chabad.org



In the aftermath of Dec. 28 attack at the home of Rabbi Chaim L. Rottenberg in Monsey’s Forshay neighborhood, which wounded five, Chabad centers in Rockland County have started an online fundraiser for the victims and their families.

The fund is being supervised and endorsed by Rabbi Shmuel Gancz, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Suffern; Rabbi Avremel Kotlarsky, director of Chabad Lubavitch of Rockland; Rabbi Simcha Morgenstern, outreach director of Chabad of Rockland; and Rabbi Chaim Tzvi Ehrenreich, director of Chabad of the Nyacks.

The money raised will support the families of the victims—two who remain hospitalized with one, aged 70, in critical condition—as some of them struggle to cope with the incapacitation of their primary breadwinners, as well as transportation to and from the hospital—a 45-minute drive from Monsey—and emotional support for the victims and their families.

“The ability for the families to visit their loved ones in hospital is crucial for the patients’ recovery,” says Gancz. “While we pray for their speedy recovery, it is also important to support the victims physically.”

“May G‑d heal our pain, heal our friends, heal a broken world and help us along the way to the day when ‘no man will lift a knife to another, and we will beat our swords into plowshares,’ ” Gancz wished to a 1,000-strong audience in Rockland at a Dec. 30 solidarity event.

“We need to continue spreading goodness, kindness and light into this amazing world,” said Gancz.

Donations can be made by visiting HelpMonseyVictims.com.







