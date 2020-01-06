Yungerman and Yeshiva Bochur Were Right – Car Accident From March Declared TERROR ATTACK





Israel Police together with the Israel Security Service (Shabak) after a thorough investigation have declared that the hit-and-run incident against two Charedi men last March in Yerushalayim was actually an attempted ramming terror attack. Two Arabs were arrested after the incident and today charged with reparation as befitting a ramming and stabbing terror attack.

The incident occurred last March at the Hativat Yerushalaym intersection near the Old City of Jerusalem. The police conducted an investigation at the scene and based on evidence found they arrested two suspects who were released on various conditions.

The police believed that the incident was an accident, wherein the driver and a passenger exited the vehicle after the accident and beat the pedestrians who were hit. They then sped off. The police believed that the driver left because he did not have a license.

The Avreich and the yeshiva bochur were adamant that the incident was a terror attack and not an accident. While the police did not rule it out 100 percent, they passed the investigation off to the transportation department of the police and not to the criminal investigators.

In light of new information and evidence that was discovered by the ISS, the two suspects were re-arrested last month and questioned regarding the incident. Following the interrogation, the ISS declared that the incident was an attempted ramming and stabbing attack.

The District Attorney’s Office issues a remand for the suspects until Thursday until an official indictment can be filed against them. Their request for remand was granted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







