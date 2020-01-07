CHABAD ON HIGH ALERT: Chabad Shluchim Warned To Be On “High Alert” After Soleimani’s Elimination





Chabad shluchim around the world were warned to be on “high alert” following the elimination of Iran’s Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani, a JTA report said.

The Chabad-Lubavitch Security Commission wrote an email after the US airstrike which killed Soleimani, warning that Chabad centers could be targeted by the Islamic Republic in retaliation attacks. The email was also published on a website for Chabad shluchim.

“Soleimani’s death will likely mark a major escalation in a simmering conflict between the U.S. and Iran and there is a strong likelihood that Iran will retaliate whether directly or indirectly,” the email stated. “Although there is no information at this time to suggest a direct threat to Chabad centers as a result of this escalation, as in past conflicts, there exists a concern that the current situation and tensions could contribute to a heightened risk and threat environment for Jewish facilities and Chabad centers.”

The risk of such attacks “may be exacerbated should military action escalate in coming days and weeks” and emissaries should “maintain a heightened awareness when out in public and in and around your Chabad House. Report any suspicious behavior or activity to the nearest law enforcement personnel.”

The Chabad security commission was established following the 2008 attack on the Chabad center in Mumbai, which killed six Jews, including Rav Gabi and Rivky Hotlzberg, H’yd.

