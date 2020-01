The Siyum HaShas events around the world continue, as thousands continue to pack each event.

On Tuesday evening, around 10,000 Jews joined together at the Wembley Arena in London for the Agudath Israel Siyum Hashas.

The event is arguably one of the largest gatherings of (if not the largest) Orthodox Jews in a single location in Europe since the Holocaust.

Below are videos and photos of the massive event:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)