YOU DID THIS! NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger BLASTS Politicians & Media Who “Tinker At Fringes Of Antisemitism” [VIDEO]

Today, Councilman Kalman Yeger took to the floor of the New York City Council to publicly condemn politicians and members of the media who “tinker at the fringes of antisemitism.”
If it had a title, the three minute speech would be called “You Did This.” In his remarks, Councilman Yeger repeatedly used the phrase to excoriate those who pretend to stand with the Jewish community, but actually stand with anti-semites.
Councilman Yeger specifically pointed to “those who spent Sunday posing for pictures with Jews, but spend the other 364 days of the year festering hate against my community.”
Councilman Yeger said, “we have the right to live in our city like anyone else. We have the right to go about our day without being assaulted. We are not doing this to anyone. You are doing this to us.”
Councilman Yeger also delivered a full-throated defense of Jewish education, noting “you attack our yeshivas, regularly, repeatedly, with hatred. But whenever has anyone seen a group of yeshiva students run down a street and smack someone in the head? Why is that never discussed? How we raise our children to be honorable, intellectual, decent members of society? How we are kind to one another? Instead, you paint us all with a scarlet letter of derision.”
Watch this clip for the full remarks.
STOP WITH THE ANTI SEMITISIM POSTS YOUR PULLING OUT THE RACE CARD WAY TO MANY TIMES MAINTAIN A LOW PROFILE WERE IN GOLUS THE SAME TAINA YOU AHVE ON CURTIS SLIWAS RHTEROIC THAT YOU WERE SAYING LAST WEEK EVEN THOUGH HE DOES GOOD THINGS BUT HIS RHTEROIC IS DRIVING AND CREATING HATE IS THE SAME TAANA ON YOU YOU THINK YOUR DOING GOOD THINGS YWN BUT YOUR RHETORIC IS A DISASTER YOU KEEP POSTING ANTI SEMITIC POSTS RIDICULOUS ACHSHAV STOP POSTING THIS GARBAGIO IT DESENSITIZES PEOPLE LIKE WHEN YOU TAKE ADVIL EVERY DAY IT STARTS NOT WORKING AFTER A WHILE
on what basis should anyone care about anti-semitism ?
either we are worth it or we’re not
Somerset Maughan the old British writer said close to a century ago:
Jews either sing higher or lower than the rest of the choir
These so-called Orthodox politicians and pundits
like Mister Yeger mr. Bennett etcetera in op-eds seem like Reincarnation of the previous generation non-orthodox politicians
every hour or so the alarm clock screams anti-semitism
A coy way to remove responsibility for one’s own actions
who else caused the change in the socio-political atmosphere
who keeps voting or allowing to pass all sorts of changes in the socio-political climate [ this is not just about morality]
on all cylinders?
are we being the best and most respectable citizens or are we once again making Faustian Bargains with who knows who helped to bring home the pork or a bit of silly adulation
everyone should just get their heads in the Sand and ignore that?
rather than looking reflecting in the mirror They ‘ll figure how to make a socio-religious virtue out of it somehow to quiet the dissidents
This is a “CHILLIL HASHEM” SHAME On Yager, SHAME on all other politicians who act like this, this is not the way a jew acts in GOLES, all the tragedies are to remind us to get closer to Hashem and to remember the fact that we are in GOLES, and remember the reason why are we the chosen by God to be his nation,
I am impressed speaker Johnson didn’t cut him off, however the councilman needed to be specific as who is the “you” in you did this? if they are anti Semites name them by name, Inez Barron, we know who else? CNN ok, name them. I just feel like without naming specifics its just another grievance kind of like the black politicians do, its instutional racism, its incarceration, its the schools, its this or that. Name the specifics.
“are we being the best and most respectable citizens ”
Mr. “It is Time for Truth”, It is Time for Truth!
Are you keeping a score card, where based on your scores, Jews are deserving of heinous acts Ant-Semitism, or not deserving?