IS LOT POLISH AIRLINES PROFILING JEWS? Firsthand Testimony Of Jewish Profiling, Disappearing Hand Luggage





A passenger on a recent flight tells YWN about the extremely disturbing experience she had with LOT Polish Airlines from JFK to Israel with a stopover in Poland. The woman said that she was so horrified by what she saw that she wouldn’t have believed it if she hadn’t seen it with her own eyes.

“Mrs. B”. said that the first leg of her flight – from JFK to Poland – was completely fine. The problems started when the passengers began checking in for the final leg of the flight from Poland to Tel Aviv. Every single non-Jew [and presumably Jews that weren’t obviously Jewish] were allowed on the plane with their hand luggage, without being required to hand it over to be checked or weighed. On the other hand, every single obviously Jewish passenger was required to hand over their carry-on to be checked and weighed, and numerous pieces of hand luggage were pulled aside to be stored under the plane. Mrs. B. said that she doesn’t know if the scale was rigged or not, but it was only the “Jewish hand luggage” that suddenly proved to be overweight and was taken away to be placed under the plane. When she realized what was going on, she started to video it.

Mrs. B. said it was quite a scene as Jews scrambled to extract their tefillin and other necessary items from their hand luggage, while all the non-Jews calmly boarded the plane without their hand luggage being checked at all. It should be noted that the hand luggage of all the passengers obviously already passed inspection in JFK and was allowed on the first leg of the flight with no issues.

Mrs. B. added that she hopes that all the Jews actually received their hand luggage when they got to Israel. She explained that when she boarded the plane and sat down, she looked out the window and saw the airline employees putting the hand luggage on the plane and videoed this as well. She clearly saw how two pieces of hand luggage “mysteriously” didn’t fit on the plane and an airplane employee removed those two pieces of luggage from the conveyor belt and walked away with them.

A YWN article in October reported on a Ukrainian Airlines flight packed with Jews traveling from JFK Airport to Tel Aviv for Sukkos, which also employed “Jewish profiling.”

Multiple passengers that YWN spoke with said that nearly every Jewish passenger was forced to place their hand luggage into a case to see if it fit. Despite that nearly every person’s bag fit perfectly, they were all charged $150 extra to be allowed to take their hand-luggage onto the plane. No non-Jews were required to place their hand luggage in the case.

Another passenger told YWN that a nice woman working at the check-in desk in JFK warned her that when she got to Ukraine this would happen as they “try to make money off you people”. Sure enough, this is exactly what happened.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








