Smuggling Ring Uncovered, 6 IDF Soldiers Arrested For Allowing Arabs To Smuggle Weapons Into Israel





It’s been released for publication that 22 members of an alleged smuggling ring were arrested on Monday, including six IDF soldiers and 16 Palestinian and Israeli Arabs, two of whom are Israeli citizens.

The Palestinians and Israeli Arabs are accused of smuggling weapons, cigarettes and other goods from Yehudah and Shomron into Israel and the IDF soldiers are accused of accepting bribes and endangering state security.

An undercover investigation began when suspicion arose that weapons and other goods were being smuggled into Israel from Yehudah and Shomron in private and commercial vehicles through IDF checkpoints. During the investigation, it became apparent that IDF soldiers posted at checkpoints in Yehudah and Shomron cooperated with the Arab suspects and allowed unchecked vehicles with smuggled weapons and other goods to pass through checkpoints in exchange for thousands of shekels.

On Monday morning, Israeli security forces raided the homes of the suspects and arrested them. They also seized weapon parts, cell phones, tens of thousands of shekels in cash and documents.

The suspects will be brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court and the Jaffa Military Court for hearings.

בתום חקירה סמויה פשטו לפנות בוקר כוחות משטרת ישראל על בתי 22 חשודים בהברחת אמצעי לחימה. במסגרת החקירה, עלה חשד כי חיילים המשרתים במעברים באזור יהודה ושומרון שיתפו פעולה עם החשודים ואפשרו את ההברחות דרך המעברים תמורת תשלום של אלפי שקלים pic.twitter.com/EKWkqbp7uY — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) January 27, 2020

