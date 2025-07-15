Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Soldier Seriously Wounded in Apparent Suicide Attempt at Training Base


An IDF soldier was seriously wounded earlier today in what the military is describing as an apparent suicide attempt.

According to the IDF, the soldier—identified as a paratrooper in training—was found with a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted at a training base in southern Israel. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition, and his family has been notified.

The IDF has opened a Military Police investigation into the incident. Findings from the probe will be forwarded to the Military Advocate General for further review.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over mental health among active-duty soldiers, particularly in the context of Israel’s ongoing war. Just this week, the military reported two separate cases—on Wednesday and Thursday—in which soldiers died by suspected suicide.

Military officials have acknowledged a rise in suicides during the current conflict, prompting renewed scrutiny of support systems and mental health resources available to soldiers under operational stress.

The IDF has not released further details about the soldier’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

