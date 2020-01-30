BREAKING: Newborn Baby Seriously Injured During Panic From Rocket Siren In Sderot





A newborn baby suffered a serious injury as red alert sirens rang in Sderot, late Thursday night.

According to initial reports, it appears her mother was running to get her three-week-old daughter into a safe room as the sirens rang, when the baby was accidentally struck on the head.

United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom Paramedics were treating the baby, who suffered a serious head injury.

The IDF said that three rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza. Two of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense System. A third rocket landed in an open area.

IDF officials say that the military holds Hamas responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip and it will carry the consequences for any action against Israeli citizens.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and Regional Spokesperson for the organization in Sderot who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “A three-week-old girl suffered a severe head injury after she fell out of her mother’s arms, while the mother was running to a protective shelter in Sderot. With the assistance of a paramedic from United Hatzalah, I treated the young girl at the scene for her injuries. Following her receiving initial treatment, she was transported to the hospital conscious and at this time is listed as being in serious condition.”

