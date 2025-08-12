Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Huckabee To Piers Morgan: “Hamas Terrorists Need Ozempic, Not Food”

An overlay image of a "starving" Hamas terrorist is seen on a screenshot of Piers Morgan and Mike Huckabee.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee slammed the Hamas terror organization for its exploitation of “humanitarian aid” brought into Gaza during an interview with Piers Morgan on Monday.

“Why does Hamas hate GHF?” Huckabee asked. “One of the things they demanded in one of the negotiations just two and a half weeks ago was that GHF had to be shut down. Why would Hamas want to shut it down?”

“I’ll tell you why. Because GHF’s method of getting food has really hurt their capacity to control the food market, and it’s costing them money. Otherwise, they would say, ‘Sure, go ahead and bring food; all we care about is people getting to eat.’ They don’t care about people getting to eat. They care that they eat.”

“And if you look at the people from Hamas, when they get photographed – they’re well fed. None of them are hungry—I guarantee you. Look at their faces, look at their bodies. And instead of food, they could use some Ozempic.”

