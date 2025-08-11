ARRESTED: Suspect Who Beat Montreal Yungerman In Front Of His Children Apprehended By Police

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shocking antisemitic attack that took place this past Friday in a park in the Outremont area of Montreal, Canada, in which a 32-year-old Jewish man was brutally assaulted in front of his two young children.

Video of the incident shows the attacker punching and kicking the victim as his daughter screams in terror. The victim sustained injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities announced the arrest on Monday, saying the suspect was taken into custody without incident. No further details about the suspect’s identity have been released pending formal charges.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the attack will be prosecuted as a hate crime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)