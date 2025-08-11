Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MK Porush Warns Of Civil War: “The State Is Going To Fight Over A Million Chareidim?”

MK Porush works inside his protest tent office outside the Attorney-General's office. (Photo: X/Avi Moskoff)

UTJ MK Meir Porush spoke with media outlets, including Kikar H’Shabbat, from his protest tent outside the office of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara at the Justice Ministry complex in Jerusalem.

“I also have rights in this country,” Porush began. “My great-grandfather came here before anyone even dreamed of coming here—before Herzl or anyone else. He came here to learn Torah, so we, the Chareidi community, have rights.”

“A civil war is developing here between the Chareidim and the chilonim,” he warned. “That’s what’s going to happen here. We are talking about tens of thousands of people who believe that the Torah is what gives them life. I don’t see any country capable of dealing with hundreds of thousands of citizens who believe in something and the state tries to thwart them. The state will be thrown into chaos, and no one will be able to live here. You can’t go to war with about a million and a quarter Chareidim who want to live here in a certain way—it’s not feasible.”

“It will develop and grow and no one will be able to stop it. Maybe something can still be done now, but later? It will be too late. You will convey a message to everyone: start to be afraid. No one will be responsible for anything. When every father has to fear that his child will be harmed and they’ll try to take him—no one can predict what will happen here. You saw that the Kaplanists (leftists) knew how to create chaos when they wanted to. We also can create chaos.”

