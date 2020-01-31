SHOCKING VIDEO: Child Run Over By Garbage Truck In Boro Park – Walks Away With Minor Inj’s





A child walking to Yeshiva in Boro Park walked away after being run over by a garbage truck on Friday morning.

It happened at 8:45AM at the intersection of 9th Avenue and 49th Street. As you can see in the attached video, the garbage truck didn’t see the boy crossing the street in the crosswalk, and struck the child. Sources tell YWN that the child says the truck went through a solid red light.

Even worse, the driver got out of the vehicle, looked at the child, and simply drove away.

The NYPD is actively looking for the driver.

Bichasdei Hashem, the child was taken to the hospital by Boro Park Hatzolah, where he was treated for minor injuries and expected to be released.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







