LISTEN: All Your Questions About Coronavirus Answered; YWN Podcast Interviews Rabbi Dr Aaron Glatt





The latest episode of the Yeshiva World Podcast is now available – and it is a really timely and interesting interview.

Rabbi Dr. Glatt, an infectious disease expert, describes the dangers of the coronavirus, and the likelihood of a potential outbreak. He explains why this illness is different than other viruses, including the flu. He shares advice and hashkafa from Gedolim about similar illnesses and how we should respond.

Rabbi Glatt breaks down the potential scenarios we can expect in the U.S. in the coming weeks. He shares practical advice to protect ourselves. And much more.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on your favorite podcast app, including iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and Podbean.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








