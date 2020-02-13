TRAGEDY: Chareidi Woman Dies After Stomach-Shrinking Surgery





A 43-year-old Yerushalmi woman who was suffering from extreme obesity died on Tuesday after having received surgery to shrink her stomach. She had a number of pre-existing illnesses in addition to living with obesity.

Due to her weight, she underwent stomach shrinking surgery last month, a surgery that was deemed successful. Due to a leak that took place following the initial surgery, doctors were forced to operate a second time in order to stop the leak between her stomach and her small intestines.

In spite of the surgery being a success, the woman never regained consciousness. After staying in the ICU for a week, she passed away in spite of the heroic efforts put forth by the doctor.

A spokesperson for Hadassah Har HaTzofim hospital said: “Each year we perform hundreds of similar surgeries, conducted by a team of experts in their field and we have one of the lowest rates of complications resulting from the surgery. A death notice has been given to the Health Ministry and the staff and volunteers here at the hospital express our condolences to the woman’s family.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







