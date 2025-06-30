YWN EXCLUSIVE: NYC Mayor Adams Blasts NYS Education Dept Over Special Ed Issues At Yeshivas

Mayor Eric Adams just released a blistering statement criticizing the State Education Department’s refusal to approve special education services to students at six yeshivas. Those schools were deemed non-equivalent by SED earlier this year, and on May 15 SED issued a statement declaring that these yeshivas are no longer schools and are therefore ineligible for the protections contained in the legislation enacted to protect yeshivas.

Ten days ago, after the New York Court of Appeals held that SED does not have the authority to close schools that are non-equivalent or to direct parents to unenroll their children from those schools, the Adams Administration informed SED that those children should now receive the services they need. SED refused to engage, or to issue written guidance.

In its statement, the Adams Administration pledged to take legal action in order to protect the rights of these yeshivas and children. The complete statement given exclusively to YWN is below:

“No family in New York City should ever have to worry about whether their child with special needs will receive the education and services they need to thrive. With tomorrow’s deadline approaching for nonpublic school students to receive approval for special education services, the Adams administration is deeply concerned by the New York State Education Department’s continued refusal to update its guidance. As a result, the department has directed New York City Public Schools to stop providing special education services to students in six yeshivas. Let’s be clear: the State Education Department is misinterpreting a recent decision by the New York State Court of Appeals and, in doing so, is denying these schools even the opportunity to comply. We are committed to supporting the affected families and schools with any legal challenges that may arise.”

