INSANE: 20% Of Jewish Voters in NYC Supported Mamdani in the Mayoral Primary

Zohran Mamdani’s triumph in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary has jolted the political establishment, but what’s even more surprising is the degree of Jewish support he secured despite his openly anti-Zionist – and arguably antisemitic – record.

Mamdani, a Muslim progressive who has championed boycotts of Israel and made no secret of his sympathies for Palestinian activism, nonetheless attracted an estimated 20% of the city’s Jewish vote — a stunning figure given New York’s reputation as a global center of pro-Israel advocacy.

Mamdani, whose platform includes plans to dramatically expand housing access and slash transit costs, positioned himself as a champion of social and racial justice. That message, combined with his promise to boost funding for anti-hate initiatives by 800% and to protect the independence of Jewish religious schools, resonated among a younger generation of Jewish voters skeptical of Israel’s policies but focused on bread-and-butter city concerns.

“He talks about rent, he talks about fairness, he talks about safety — and that’s what people want,” said Jeremy Feldman, a Reform Jewish voter in Harlem. “I might not share his Middle East views, but he’s honest about what he believes.”

Mamdani’s wife, Rama Dawaji, has drawn her own share of headlines. An artist with a long record of provocative pro-Palestinian imagery, she has been unapologetic in her criticism of Israel, going so far as to showcase images of keffiyeh-wearing demonstrators trampled by riot police. Yet Jewish voters seemed more focused on Mamdani’s domestic priorities than Dawaji’s art.

Lest you think this is just a Reform issue: It isn’t clear how many Orthodox Jewish voters cast a ballot for Mamdani, but voting records make it clear that the number is far from zero.

With the general election approaching, Mamdani appears well positioned to defeat independent incumbent Eric Adams. But observers say the true test will come during moments of crisis, such as a new wave of protests over Gaza or a high-profile Israeli visit.

