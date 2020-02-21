New Poll Shows Blue and White Declining As Right-Wing and Chareidim Rise





With 11 days left before the elections, an election poll conducted by Direct Pulse headed by Shlomo Filber shows a role reversal in the number of seats that will be won and for the first time, Blue and White isn’t in the lead. According to the poll, the party will lose two of its seats of right-leaning voters to the undecided column and one other mandate went far left to the Joint List party that ranked in with 14 seats.

This poll is one of the larger ones conducted and had close to 3,000 people responding including large groups from the Arab sector, the Charedi sector, and the national-religious sector.

According to the poll, if elections were held today the parties would rank as follows.

Likud with 33 seats in first place followed by Blue and White with 31 seats and then the Joint List with 14.

The Chareidi bloc would receive 17 seats with Shas holding 9 and UTJ gaining to 8.

The Avodah -Gesher- Meretz party on the left would get 10 seats and Yamina would get 8.

Yisrael Beiteinu would get 7 seats and Otzma Yehudit would not pass the threshold but gain 1.2 percent of the vote.

These numbers would still result in a stale-mate with the right-wing and Charedi parties having 58 mandates, and the left-wing and Arab parties holding 55. Yisrael Beiteinu would have the remaining seven and likely, the political deadlock that has derailed the Israeli political system would continue once again.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







