BREAKING: Exit Polls Show Win For Netanyahu And Right Wing





Moments after the polls closed in Israel, the following three exit polls have been released. YWN notes that these numbers are preliminary and can very possibly change.

CHANNEL 12:

Right 60

Likud 37, Blue & white 33, Arab Joint List 14, Shas 9, Yamina 7, Yahadut Hatorah 7, Labor 7, Lieberman 6

CHANNEL 13:

Likud 37, Blue & White 32, Arab Joint List 14, Shas 9, Yahadut Hatorah 8, Lieberman 8, Labor 6, Yamina 6

CHANNEL 11

Right wing 60

Likud 36, Blue & White 33, Arab Joint List 15, Meretz 6, Shas 9, Yahadut Hatorah 8, Yamina 7, Lieberman 6

