Coronavirus Scare In Passaic NJ – Yeshiva Bais Hillel Cancels PTA Tonight





There is a coronavirus scare in Passaic, NJ, Tuesday night, after Yeshiva Bais Hillel sent out an email to the parent body.

The email reads as follows:

“Dear YBH Parents,

Please be advised that due to a recommendation made by the Department of Health, we are cancelling parent Teacher Conferences for this evening. A member of the YBH stadd was possibly exposed to Coronavirus. We have been told that our students and staff are not at risk at this time., however we are following the recommendation to conduct a thorough cleaning of our building, which will take place this evening. The staff member will not be in school for the recommended voluntary quarantine period. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with all appropriate agencies. When additional information becomes available to us, we will be sure to share it with you.

Sincerely,

YBH Administration.

