Two Students At Yeshiva University With Suspected Coronavirus – One Is Son of Man In Serious Condition





YWN has learned that one of the children of the Westchester attorney identified as New York’s second case of COVID-19 is an undergraduate male student at Yeshiva University.

YU sent out the following message to all students and faculty: “We are working closely with, and following the recommendations of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) and the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response and other government agencies to take every necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our community. The student has not been on campus since Thursday, February 27th and is in quarantine with his family. The DOHMH is testing the family.

Additionally, a Cardozo student is in self-quarantine as instructed by their doctor, as a precaution because of contact with the patient’s law firm. The Cardozo student is reporting no symptoms.

The University is disinfecting all relevant common areas.

We will continue to work closely with the DOHMH and will share information as we receive it. In the meantime, we urge you to follow the CDC’s guidelines on hand-washing and sanitary practices that prevent the spread of viruses. If you feel you have symptoms, contact your doctor or call 311.

At this time, all University functions and classes are continuing to operate as usual.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







