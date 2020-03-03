BREAKING: Jewish Man In Serious Cond In NY From Coronavirus TRAVELED TO ISRAEL; Three Jewish Schools Closed [TEHILLIM NAME]





Three Jewish school in New York have decided to remain closed today after suspected Coronavirus.

The first school to alert the parent body is “Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy”, better known by the acronym, SAR Academy. The school is located in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, on West 254th Street.

SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement that it was a precautionary measure, following guidelines from the New York City Department of Health.

YWN has learned that a father of a student(s) in the SAR Academy is listed in serious condition in a Manhattan hospital. He works in Manhattan and was recently in Miami. His name for Tehillim is אליעזר יצחק בן שפרה (Eliezer Yitzchok ben Shifra).

Two additional Jewish schools then sent out emails announcing the closures, both of them located in Westchester County: Westchester Day School and Westchester Torah Academy.

Both schools in Westchester say in an email they will only be closed today (March 3rd), and it was done as a precautionary measure after consultation with the Westchester Health Department. It appears the cancellation was done after the children were already enroute to school, and the buses rerouted and took the children back to their homes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








