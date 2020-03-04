Yeshiva University Student Confirmed With Coronavirus; WILF Campus & MTA Yeshiva CLOSED For Today





A student at Yeshiva University has unfortunately tested positive for Coronavirus, and the Yeshiva and the MTA Yeshiva High School are taking every precaution. The latest case is the son of the Jewish lawyer from New Rochelle, who remains in critical condition in a Manhattan hospital. His name for Tehillim is אליעזר יצחק בן שפרה (Eliezer Yitzchok ben Shifra).

The father works at Lewis and Garbuz P.C., a small law firm in midtown. At least seven contacts from his job are being evaluated for potential exposure, authorities told YWN.

Y.U. sent out the following email moments ago:

We have unfortunately confirmed that our student has tested positive for COVID-19 and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as well as to all those affected.

We are taking every precaution by canceling all classes on the Wilf Campus in Washington Heights for Wednesday March 4, 2020. This includes all in-person graduate courses on that campus as well as at the boys’ high school.

This precautionary step will allow us to work with city agencies and other professionals to best prepare our campus and ensure the uncompromised safety of our students, faculty and staff.

All classes and operations at our other campuses continue as normal.

What this means for students on the Wilf Campus:

• Dormitories and food services will remain open for students who stay on campus

• Office of Student Life and Residence Life are available to help if students have concerns or need additional support

• Students who have been quarantined or in self quarantine will be monitored by our health center along with guidance from city agencies, and we will provide them with food

• Midterms will be postponed for the day

• Our Counseling Center is available for students who would like additional support

For faculty and staff on the Wilf campus:

• All essential staff should report to work, while non-essential staff may work remotely. Please let your supervisors know your plans.

• Please communicate with your students regarding any midterm exams for this week.

As new information emerges, the YU administration and faculty will share it with you. We have every expectation that Wilf will reopen tomorrow. In the meantime, we have been working to set up remote access for classes and administrative work.

Please visit our website for the guidance we provided last week to remain vigilant about your health, https://www.yu.edu/health-alert

We will continue to pray for full recovery for all those who are impacted by COVID-19.

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman

Meanwhile, the MTA Yeshiva has cancelled Yeshiva today out of an “abundance of caution”. Also known as Yeshiva University High School for Boys, MTA is located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

The following is an email sent to the parents and students moments ago:

Dear Talmidim, Parents, and Faculty,

We are continuing to work closely with Yeshiva University and the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation. In consultation with YU, out of an abundance of caution, yeshiva is closed for today. We are working with the bus company to provide immediate return transportation and to ensure that all talmidim get home safely. For our dorm talmidim, the dorm will remain open and fully staffed. We will share a communication later today that provides detailed information regarding this decision. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us.

