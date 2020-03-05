JUST IN: Two More NYC Residents Confirmed With Coronavirus





Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday morning.

One new patient is a man in his 40s, and the other is a woman in her 80s.

Neither patient has a connection to travel nor any of the other local individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, the mayor said.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city to four and and 13 overall in New York state.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








