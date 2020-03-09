Visits To Terrorists in Prison Halted Amid Fears of Coronavirus





Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan ordered that all visits to Palestinian security prisoners be suspended. The call to halt visits came as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus in Palestinian Authority, P.A., controlled territory.

“Stopping the visits to prisons is a necessary and committed reality. Corona’s arrival in the prisons could cause mass incarceration of prisoners with the disease and we must do our utmost to prevent such a scenario from materializing,” Erdan said.

The new measure came on Sunday just before Prime Minister Netanyahu and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman decided to postpone a final decision regarding placing all travellers from abroad into home quarantine once they arrive in Israel.

