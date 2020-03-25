Petira of R’ Yitzchock Zylberminc Z”L, Longtime Hatzolah Member In Far Rockaway





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Yitzchock Zylberminc Z”L, a long-time Hatzolah member (RL-31) in Far Rockaway. He was 56.

The Niftar suffered from multiple health issues, and despite having a prosthetic leg, he remained an active Hatzolah member – responding to emergency calls as recently as three weeks ago.

Unfortunately, he contracted COVID-19, and due to his underlying issues, his condition turned critical until his Petira on Wednesday morning.

R’ Yitzchok left behind a wife, 2 married children and 3 children at home.

A fund was set up on The Chesed Fund to help the family.

Far Rockaway Hatzolah sent out the following message to their members:

It is with tremendous grief, sadness and anguish that we share the news of the Petira of Yitzchok Zylberminc, RL31, Z”L, a member for over 30 years, and a friend to all.

The Levaya will take place today for immediate family only. In spite of the different social media posts, the family is requesting that only immediate family attend. Please respect the family‘s wishes. ￼

At a later date, when time and the circumstances allow, rest assured we will have an event to properly pay respects to our friend, colleague and long time member.

May the family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Yerushalim. May we share Besuros Tovos.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

Levaya details were not available.

