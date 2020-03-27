WATCH: Deblasio Says NYC Could Be Shut Down INTO MAY





New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on “Good Morning America” and said that the coronavirus pandemic could last into May. “We think this crisis is going to grow through April and into May,” the mayor told George Stephanopolous.

When asked if New York City Schools could be closed through May, the mayor responded, “I think we have to be ready for that.”

The mayor went on to say that they believe that more than half of the people in the city will at some point get infected with COVID-19, “It grows before it comes down.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







