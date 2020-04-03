WATCH THIS MOVING SONG: The Place Where They Belong – Abie Rotenberg & Baruch Levine

The Place Where They Belong Based on the original Abie Rotenberg classic “The Place Where I Belong”, today we find ourselves longing for “The Place Where We Belong”.
Performed by: Abie Rotenberg & Baruch Levine
Composed by: Unknown
Lyrics by: Abie Rotenberg
Filmed by: Zoom, Sara Rotenberg, and Chanala Levine
Edited by: Mint media
Technical Assistance: Doni Gross DeG Studios
Concept by: R’ Dov Keilson
Lyrics:
I was made way back in 1842
The Torah crafted – by a righteous Jew
My story is no secret – it’s a legend now well known
How I lost my purpose – when I lost my home
But these past years I’ve once more come alive
In a shul where Torah and Tefilla thrive
Three days a week I’m on display – my words are read out loud
Which fills my heart with joy and makes me proud
But now again I cry out in despair
What happened to the precious sounds of prayer
Where are the lively sessions – of vibrant Torah sparks
I wonder from the silence and the dark
How I miss the Rabbi holding me so tight
And Lecha Dodi’s refrain on Friday Night
I so hope to hear those voices – yearning for Hashem
And that they miss me – as much as I miss them
We know Hashem your judgement’s always fair
And a Yid can speak to You from anywhere
But my heart is aching – for their Tefila and their Song
Please return them to the place where they belong
From deep within we beg the One Above
Protect from harm the children that You love
So that they may stand side by side – and turn their hearts to You
K’ish Echad – their faith and hope renewed
So that they may stand side by side – for all eternity
B’leiv Echad – in perfect unity
