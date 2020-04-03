WATCH THIS MOVING SONG: The Place Where They Belong – Abie Rotenberg & Baruch Levine





The Place Where They Belong Based on the original Abie Rotenberg classic “The Place Where I Belong”, today we find ourselves longing for “The Place Where We Belong”.

Performed by: Abie Rotenberg & Baruch Levine

Composed by: Unknown

Lyrics by: Abie Rotenberg

Filmed by: Zoom, Sara Rotenberg, and Chanala Levine

Edited by: Mint media

Technical Assistance: Doni Gross DeG Studios

Concept by: R’ Dov Keilson

Lyrics:

I was made way back in 1842

The Torah crafted – by a righteous Jew

My story is no secret – it’s a legend now well known

How I lost my purpose – when I lost my home

But these past years I’ve once more come alive

In a shul where Torah and Tefilla thrive

Three days a week I’m on display – my words are read out loud

Which fills my heart with joy and makes me proud

But now again I cry out in despair

What happened to the precious sounds of prayer

Where are the lively sessions – of vibrant Torah sparks

I wonder from the silence and the dark

How I miss the Rabbi holding me so tight

And Lecha Dodi’s refrain on Friday Night

I so hope to hear those voices – yearning for Hashem

And that they miss me – as much as I miss them

We know Hashem your judgement’s always fair

And a Yid can speak to You from anywhere

But my heart is aching – for their Tefila and their Song

Please return them to the place where they belong

From deep within we beg the One Above

Protect from harm the children that You love

So that they may stand side by side – and turn their hearts to You

K’ish Echad – their faith and hope renewed

So that they may stand side by side – for all eternity

B’leiv Echad – in perfect unity

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







