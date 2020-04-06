IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM HATZALAH





April 6, 2020

Dear Community Member,

First, we would like to thank you for your remarkable level of cooperation with previously issued guidelines such as social distancing, washing hands, staying home, etc. We understand that this is a difficult time of year for everyone. We are encouraged by the commitment of our community to our health and wellbeing.

We would like to remind you of the following: NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO BECOME COMPLACENT! While we are hopefully seeing a change towards the positive, if we aren’t extremely strict and careful with following the measures that are currently in place, we can c’’v see a deadly resurgence. There has been enough death and suffering in our community already. We must continue to do our part until we are advised by the CDC, New York State, and New York City, that it is safe to change.

As such, we want to remind you of the following:

Follow strict social distancing precautions. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. As per new CDC guidelines, you should try to wear a cloth face (mouth and nose) cover (or surgical mask) when going out in public. Maintain a six-foot separation in grocery store checkout aisles. There should be absolutely no Minyanim or gatherings of any kind. Stay home for Pesach! Do not make family Sedarim. This seemingly simple get-together can be deadly this year! Do not make any assumptions about the virus. Don’t assume that if you have recovered already, or have been in quarantine for 14 days, that you won’t pass it on to others. The data is incomplete. We do not want to take any chances with our families and friends!



If you are feeling sick: Don’t forget to eat and drink regularly to prevent dehydration. Consult your doctor if you have any medical questions, or if you have questions about drinking wine at the Seder if you are feeling sick or are taking medications. In the event of an emergency, call Hatzalah.

We implore you to remain strong and continue following the guidelines. We ask you to increase your tefillios for all of the Cholim in Klal Yisroel.

We hope that this Pesach the words in the Haggadah ומשעבוד לגאולה מאפילה לאור גדול come true.

Executive Board of Chevra Hatzalah.

