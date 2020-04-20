LISTEN: Why Did Lakewood Change Its “Psak” About “Porch Minyanim”?





In a surprising move, the Lakewood Poskim have retracted their earlier psak about “porch minyanim”.

Yaakov M. of the YWN Podcast’s discussed the following issues with Dr. Daniel Roth:

Why did the Rabbanim reverse their psak?

What is the perspective of medical experts?

Could porch minyanim lead to eivah?

If yidden comply with gov’t guidelines, could that still lead to dangerous eviah?

And much more.

(YWN World Headquarters – YWN)








