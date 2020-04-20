Petira of Hagaon HaRav Leibel Katz ZATZAL Of Boro Park, Longtime Rov & Posek





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Aryeh Leib (Leibel) Katz ZATZAL. He was approximately 75.

Rav Katz was Niftar from COVID-19.

The Niftar prepared thousands of Chasanim for their weddings with his classic Sefer Ohel Aryeh (among many others). He was a well-known Posek, as he led his Shul “Zichron Yosef” in Boro Park for decades.

His Sefer Ohel Aryeh is one of the best known seforim on the all-important halachos of Taharas Hamishpachah.

He was a Talmid Muvhak of Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Kaminetzky ZATZAL.

Additional information to follow.

