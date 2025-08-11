WATCH: HaRav Landau To US Jews: “You Will Have A Significant Role In Fight Against Arrest Of Bnei Yeshivos”

American Jews who visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau in Bnei Brak asked the Rosh Yeshivah what they could do from the US to assist in the campaign against the arrest and imprisonment of bnei yeshivos.

“What can be done from America?” they asked.

HaRav replied. “For now, daven. Instructions will be issued soon. Over time, there will be instructions from here.”

“The process won’t happen quickly. You will have a significant role—but not now. It will happen in stages.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)