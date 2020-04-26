GOOD NEWS: Williamsburg Resident Returns Home After On Vent For 4 Weeks





R’ Lipa Deutsch, a 31-year-old Williamsburg resident returned home to singing and dancing on Sunday.

He arrived home with a Hatzolah ambulance, after spending around 4 weeks on a ventilator at NYU, as he suffered from COVID-19.

Please make sure to send any good news (and video) of COVID-19 patients recovering to YWN so we can publish them.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








