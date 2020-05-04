JUST IN: PBA Blasts Deblasio as “Coward”, Says NYPD Should Not Enforce Social Distancing





NYC PBA President Patrick Lynch blasted “the cowards” who run NYC, and claimed that police officers were “once again being thrown under the bus”.

Lynch says cops should not be the ones enforcing social distancing.

Read the strong statement given to YWN moments ago:

“This situation is untenable: the NYPD needs to get cops out of the social distancing enforcement business altogether. The cowards who run this city have given us nothing but vague guidelines and mixed messages, leaving the cops on the street corners to fend for ourselves. Nobody has a right to interfere with a police action. But now that the inevitable backlash has arrived, they are once again throwing us under the bus.

Meanwhile, those same politicians are still watering down our laws, releasing real criminals and discouraging proactive enforcement of fare evasion and quality of life issues. As a result, our subways are in chaos and we have hero nurses getting mugged on their way to our hospitals. As the weather heats up and the pandemic continues to unravel our social fabric, police officers should be allowed to focus on our core public safety mission. If we don’t, the city will fall apart before our eyes.”

