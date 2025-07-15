Likud MK Attacks Yuli Edelstein: “Kol Hakavod To The Chareidim”

Likud MK Tally Gotliv on Tuesday morning published a post on X slamming Yuli Edelstein, the chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, for causing the UTJ party to quit the government.

“Kol Hakavod to the Chareidim,” she wrote. “With all the sorrow of their departure from the government, they are right. There is a limit to the humiliation from the source of the destroyer of the right-wing government, Yuli Edelstein. Biometric attendance card for yeshiva students. Unimaginable.”

“Edelstein will soon demand Big Brother cameras as well. After all, according to Edelstein, all the Rabbanim are liars and their reports cannot be trusted.”

“Edelstein has perfected auto-antisemitism towards Chareidim to dimensions that Meretz wouldn’t have dared. Well, the government will not fall. It is fortified with 61 mandates and a budget until March 26.”

“But allow me to be horrified by the conduct of the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, who finished his path in the Likud and is at the height of a transparent move to fulfill his promise to another party that will reserve a place of ‘honor’ for him.”

“At the height of a war, Edelstein dares again and again to harm the resilience of the government and, in doing so, the morale of our brave soldiers.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)