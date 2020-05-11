Union County Hatzalah Reopening Following Closure Due To COVID-19





Dear Members:

We are pleased to announce that we anticipate resuming normal operations as of Friday May 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

An important part of this decision has always been predicated upon having enough members able to respond to calls on a consistent basis, in a safe manner. In order to make the resumption viable, we must ensure that there is sufficient coverage on a day-to-day basis, in an equitable manner. Operational Coordinators have been working on a shift-based schedule of coverage. They will be in touch with all responders in the next two days to complete such a schedule.

Over the past many weeks, our supplies of various PPE (including gloves, masks of various types, gowns etc.) have been increased so that all members will have the full protection necessary when responding to calls. In addition to cleaning supplies, we have a UV light device to disinfect the ambulances should the need arise.

Also this week, we will contact all our dispatchers to set up a schedule for resumption of calls.

Protocols for resumption will be distributed to all members by early next week.

The announcement to the community will be made on Friday May 8th. In order to avoid confusion, we ask that the information about our opening not be publicized prior to this Friday. The Vaad has been informed of our resumption, but have agreed not to publicize until Friday.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us.

Your safety – and the safety of your families – has always been, and will continue to be, our primary concern.

Sincerely,

Chaim Cillo

Shlomo Himmel

Alex Krause

Alex Speyer

Mattes Weingast

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







