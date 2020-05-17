WATCH IT: Cuomo Says Shuls Can Open For Shavuos With 15 People And Social Distancing

In this April 24, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo addresses the media while holding an n95 mask during his daily press briefing on COVID-19, Coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The mask was sent to the governor by a retired farmer from Kansas whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

NY Governor Cuomo says that Shuls can possibly be open for Shavuos, but lots of rules will likely be put into place.

Cumno made the announcement at Sunday’s press conference when asked if Jews will allowed to be in Shul on Yom Tov.

Cuomo responded that gatherings of 15 people with social distancing and “safeguards” will likely be permitted.

“We will have guidance on Monday or by Tuesday”, Cuomo added.

These rules will be put in place for all Memorial Day gatherings as well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)