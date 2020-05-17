WATCH IT: Cuomo Says Shuls Can Open For Shavuos With 15 People And Social Distancing





NY Governor Cuomo says that Shuls can possibly be open for Shavuos, but lots of rules will likely be put into place.

Cumno made the announcement at Sunday’s press conference when asked if Jews will allowed to be in Shul on Yom Tov.

Cuomo responded that gatherings of 15 people with social distancing and “safeguards” will likely be permitted.

“We will have guidance on Monday or by Tuesday”, Cuomo added.

These rules will be put in place for all Memorial Day gatherings as well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








