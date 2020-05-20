Message From Lakewood Pediatricians As COVID-19 Cases Decrease





Dear Parents of our Kehillah,

Boruch Hashem there has been a consistent decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Our hishtadlus in vigilance with isolation and social distancing has been a great contributing factor for this decrease. However, even as the virus decreases in our community, as long as it is still active in the surrounding communities, social distancing is the only hishtadlus that we can do to prevent it from being reintroduced and chas v’sholom flaring up again in our community.

Although until now children have tended to be asymptomatic or to exhibit mild illness due to Covid-19, they can still pass on the virus to others. These individuals include potentially tens of thousands of healthy people in our community who are still susceptible, in addition to those who are at the highest risk of grave illness, including the elderly, immunocompromised and those with pre-existing conditions such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and asthma.

We do not know how long the virus sheds from an infected individual. We also do not know if everyone is immune post infection. If someone does have immunity post-infection, we do not know how long this immunity lasts. Therefore, even those from different households who have been previously infected should remain distanced from each other.

As the weather gets milder and the longer we have been quarantined, it has become harder to maintain social distancing amongst children. We want to encourage you to stay strong and maintain social distancing and good hand hygiene amongst your children.

We do encourage children to play outside in a safe environment:

• Children should be supervised.

• Biking, scooters, and roller blading (with helmets) are healthy activities in which social distance can be maintained.

• Local parks are open and family walks are encouraged.

• Children can play games together outside, as long as they maintain at least a 6-foot distance between themselves.

• Older children and adolescents can socialize outside while maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet.

Children should wash their hands before, and more importantly, after they play outside.

We know the natural tendency is for children to gravitate to each other, which leads to physical interaction. Social distancing is especially difficult at this age, but we must continue to be vigilant to the best of our ability.

It is also imperative that adults continue to maintain social distancing guidelines, wearing masks when indoors and when at least a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained, avoid touching their face and proper hand hygiene.

Again, B”H, the situation seems to be improving. If we continue with our hishtadlus with these guidelines, IY”H, things will continue to improve and even more restrictions can be loosened.

In the Zechus that we continue these efforts, may those in need have a Refuah Shleima and may we see Yeshuos B’Karov.

From Lakewood Pediatricians:

Reuven Shanik, M.D.

CHEMED Pediatricians

Isaac Braverman, M.D

Shlomo Aharon Fenster, M.D.

Neal Gittleman, M.D.

Chaim Mordechai Golub, M.D.

Nochum Indich, M.D.

Daniel Lapidus, M.D.

Miro Ukraincik, M.D.

Yaacov Zamel, M.D.

