As Restrictions Lighten In Israel, Public Transportation Takes A Big Step Toward Normalcy





In a meeting that took place on Sunday with the Minister of Transportation and Road Safety Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein in attendance, it was decided that public transportation would increase its operations in a monumental way.

As of May 28th, the number of people allowed on an inter-city bus will increase from 23 to 46. Thus, with the exception of the row directly behind the driver, every seat on a bus can be occupied. The prohibition of people standing on buses will continue.

On intra-city buses, the number of passengers will increase from 20 to 49 on a regular bus and from 30 to 75 on an accordion bus. On intra-city buses, passengers will now be allowed to stand.

Minibuses and taxis will be allowed to travel with up to 75 percent capacity.

Israel Railways will resume full service on June 8th.

Regev said: “I am happy with the agreement made with Health Minister Edelstein with regard to the expansion of operations of public transportation. This is the announcement that the Israeli people were waiting for.”

Edelstein said: “Already since last week we have been working on reopening the economy in order to serve the public and businesses. But the future depends on each and every one of us. If we follow the regulations put forth by the Health Ministry then we will be able to proceed. Without diligent adherence to the regulations – the coronavirus is likely to come back, and with it, the closure of the economy once again.”

