Ponevezh Yeshiva Re-Opens Bais Medrash Ahead of Shavuos





The Ponevezh yeshiva announced on Tuesday that it would be allowing all Talmidim to return to the Yeshiva and once again begin studying in the Bais Medrash Hagadol – Heichal Ohel Kedoshim. This will be the first time the Yeshiva has opened the Bais Medrash in more than two months.

The Yeshiva, which is run by Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, will be opening the Bais Medrash ahead of Shavuos. It will be open for minyanim and Seder Limmud to the Talmidim only. The entire Bais Medrash and halls will be set up in various divisions in order to comply with the regulations and allow for people to properly protect themselves.

Students who wish to return already to the Yeshiva ahead of Yom Tov can do so and will be put up by families in the area. The accommodations will include meals and lodging. The dormitories will however, remain closed.

According to the new declarations, Yom Tov Seudos are not allowed to be eaten anywhere on the Yeshiva campus and people will not be allowed to bring food for such a purpose.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








