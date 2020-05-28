MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Philanthropist In Detroit Gives Out THOUSANDS Of Bikes To Children [SEE THE FOOTAGE]





Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Klal Yisroel has suffered tremendous tragedy. But in that tragedy, we have also seen incredible acts of Chesed.

Philanthropist Mr. Gary Torgow of Detroit has been at the forefront in his community, providing families with many items – such as toys and books for children for Pesach, thousands of meals each day for hundreds of families, household items for Pesach etc. Too many items to mention.

But the latest act of Chesed is a new level never done before:

Thousands of bicycles are being given to any child in the Detroit Jewish community. See this incredible video, where the bikes were set up in the Yeshiva to be distributed.

Mi K’Amcha Yisroe!

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







