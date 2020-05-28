37,000 Join Global Women’s Achdus Event

Sponsored Content





There was a record breaking participation of 37,000, sparks widespread Geula learning program. In an outstanding show of unity, 37,000 Jewish women from around the globe joined the Global Women’s Achdus Event this Lag Baomer.

The theme was Let’s L.A.G Together! –Learn. Achdus. Geulah, and featured an all star panel: Rabanit Yemima Mizrachi, Mrs. Leah Rubashkin, and Mrs. Chani Juravel, and was hosted by Mrs. Miryam Swerdlov.

This grass-roots event was organized by The Jewish Woman Influencer, The Joy Movement, Welcome Moshiach Learning Campaign, and Chayil of Monsey.

Mrs. Miryam Swerdlov, did an extraordinary job leading the event. She interlaced stories with Divrei Chizuk, stirring feelings of unity, as she roused our inner connection to each other and to the imminent Geulah.

The caring words of Mrs. Chani Juravel, inspired us to break free of our personal bonds, empowering us to rewrite the script of our lives.

Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi of Yerushalayim, reminded us of our neshomos’ intrinsic pull to be reunited in Yerushalayim, our home, with Moshiach Tzidkeinu. And the immense zchus of today’s women who are devotedly nurturing their children’s and husband’s Torah study, in their homes, with non-stop devotion.

Aleph, Bais, Gimmel,…Leah Rubashkin of Monsey, ever a role model for Bitachon, motivated us to reinforce our emunah and complete unwavering trust in Moshiach’s imminent arrival, reminding us that the hard work pays its dividends, and the Aibeshter does not remain a “Baal Chov”, but we need to request and demand the payment.

It was a powerful and impactful evening B”H, and we can continue the inspiration!

For your Daily Geulah Infusion go to:

https://www.animaamin5780.com/

LearnMoshiach.com

Or call: 605-313-4107 PIN 128067#

“The simplest, easiest, and quickest way to bring Moshiach, is by learning about Geulah and Moshiach.” –The Lubavitcher Rebbe

