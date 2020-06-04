MAILBAG: Hypocrite Deblasio Should Resign Now – But REOPEN NY FIRST!

NYC Mayor Deblasio is a total failure and a pathetic joke.
He has allowed the city to descended into total chaos.
Half of the most expensive Manhattan storefronts are boarded up with plywood. The looters were released from jail in 3 hours with zero bail thanks to Albany’s wonderful “bail reform” laws. We have NYPD heroes being shot, stabbed, beaten to a pulp, run over by vehicles.
He singled out the entire Jewish community with a tweet sent to his millions of followers over social distancing, but wouldn’t dare do the same to the other communities – specifically those rioting.
His Sheriff Department is running around Boro Park and Williamsburg handing out summonses to businesses that are opened in defiance of the Governor’s Executive Order.
The NYPD is busy chasing Hasidic children using the swing set in a Williamsburg park. He has not done the same for any other people using the parks all over the city.
He is adamant about people wearing masks, when he himself was not wearing one today – as he was surrounded by tens of thousands of protesters.
The NYPD has turned their backs on him. His biggest financial supporters have turned their backs on him. And now, at the protest – his own fellow socialist liberal protesters have done the same.
And why can tens of thousands of people gather at a protest, when 100 can’t gather in a Shul or at a wedding or a funeral?!
Just do us a favor before you resign: REOPEN NY NOW!
David Sokol – Brooklyn
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
cant blame the guy, next time dont vote for him rabboisai, try republican, guliani was much better and everyone that had normal values loved him
deblasio the meshugina needs to be thrown out of office, theres a petition going around online, everyone should sign it and get him out of here once and for all
he is not the total fault for this Bailout Law thats his friend Como,
they have a very tuff time with this situation, BUT sure FIX this Bailout Law or g-d forbid gonna be Civil War
where are all our Askonim who told us we need to vote for this guy
will not name names but we know who they are as they are the first to be in the pictures
telling you how much money they brought for the yeshivas (where tuition never goes down)
the political l groups of one!
the big “mole machers”
all silent now
scared their money train might dry up
the people are going crazy people need to open their stores
not a word from the Askonim no full page ads
no fjcc breakfasts with bagels
total silence
worthless organizations
so happy it happen TRUMP 2020!!!